Williams scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's G League win over the Bayhawks.

Saturday marked Williams' second double-double over his last five contests. The 24-year-old has been solid in the G League, averaging 14 points and 8.3 rebounds in six contests so far.