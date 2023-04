Davis registered 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 loss to Atlanta.

Davis is quietly bursting onto the scene. Now resting at 20 points, he's upped his career high in scoring on back-to-back nights. The defensive intensity is there, and it's encouraging to see Davis operating aggressively on offense.