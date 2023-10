Davis (undisclosed) will be a full go for the start of training camp.

Davis missed time during Summer League due to an undisclosed injury, but he's back at full strength and will be ready for training camp, which will begin Tuesday at MedStar Health Performance Center. The second-year guard is looking to build off a strong finish to his rookie campaign when he averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in his final five contests, all starts.