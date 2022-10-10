Davis (knee) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Monday's preseason game in Charlotte.

Davis was recently sidelined for consecutive practices due to a knee injury, but he was back on the court Sunday and appears in line to suit up Monday. The rookie first-round pick is expected to see an increased role off the bench to begin his NBA career with fellow wing Corey Kispert (ankle) expected to miss the beginning of the regular season.