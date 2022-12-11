Davis (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) suited up Sunday for the G League's Capital City Go-Go, playing 19 minutes and logging nine points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block in the team's 112-105 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Davis was making his first appearance for the Go-Go or the NBA squad since Dec. 3 after being placed in the protocols. Despite his status as a rookie lottery pick, Davis doesn't look to be NBA ready and could continue to see regular action in the G League since the Wizards won't have a spot for him in their rotation.