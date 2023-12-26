Davis (calf) is set to return Tuesday against Orlando.

Davis will return from a calf strain that has sidelined him since Dec. 1. Delon Wright (knee) is returning to action Tuesday as well, so Davis will have to earn his minutes to gain fantasy relevance. Landry Shamet was scoreless in his return from a rib injury Friday, so there is room for Davis to ascend in the rotation if the second-year guard can capitalize. His 47.5/33.3/80.0 percent shooting slash through 14 appearances is palatable efficiency, but Davis hasn't been able to establish any rhythm, and the sample size of 40 total shots thus far is extremely small.