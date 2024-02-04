The Wizards recalled Davis from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Davis will be available Sunday for the Wizards' game against the Suns, and with Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) ruled out for the contest and Bilal Coulibaly (back) and Tyus Jones (ankle) listed as questionable, the second-year wing out of Wisconsin could be in store for a spot in the rotation. He already got some extended run Saturday for the Go-Go, playing 35 minutes and providing 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 119-106 win over the Long Island Nets.