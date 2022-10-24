Davis is yet to see the floor in any of the Wizards' first three regular-season games.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 Draft struggled mightily during Summer League and didn't look much better in the preseason, but it's still rather surprising that the Wizards are yet to give him a chance. Thus far, coach Wes Unseld Jr. has stuck to a tight, 10-man rotation with Delon Wright, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill all getting minutes over Davis. Washington is also without Corey Kispert (ankle), who will likely be ahead of Davis on the depth chart when he returns from injury sometime next month. For now, Davis should not be held in most fantasy leagues, though it's obviously far too early to write him off as a bust.