Wizards head coach Wes Unseld said Davis (illness) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available despite battling an illness, but it's unclear if he'll garner any playing time. The rookie first-round pick recently finally broke out at the G League level after a hip injury derailed the start of his campaign and earned an elevation. However, he played just seven minutes and didn't attempt a shot during Sunday's blowout loss to Philadelphia.