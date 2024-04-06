Davis posted seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound over 21 minutes in Friday's 108-102 loss to Portland.

Davis got the starting nod Friday with Kyle Kuzma (ankle) inactive, earning his third start of the year. Davis shot a perfect mark from the field while handing out a trio of assists and ending three points shy of the double-digit mark in just over 20 minutes of action. Over three starts this season, Davis has averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds per contest.