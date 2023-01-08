Davis is dealing with a right hip strain and is out of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Davis stayed behind on the recent Milwaukee trip to receive treatment for the injury, and it seems the issue is a bit more severe than initially expected. Davis' absence shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters, however, as he's spent most of the time with the franchise's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

More News