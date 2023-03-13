Davis is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness.

Davis finally broke out at the G League level after an injury-plagued start to his professional career and was recently elevated to the NBA squad. He played seven minutes during Sunday's blowout loss to Philadelphia, but he didn't attempt a shot and recorded just one assist in seven minutes. The rookie first-round pick is now dealing with an illness and could find himself on the sidelines once again.