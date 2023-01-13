Davis (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Davis has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday with a right hip strain. Monday's matchup with Golden State is the rookie guard's next chance to suit up.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Scores 11 in return to lineup•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Goes for 16 points Wednesday•