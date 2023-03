Davis posted 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Davis had one of his best scoring outputs of the season in this loss, and in fact, the rookie led Capital City in points in this defeat. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three appearances.