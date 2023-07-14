Davis recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 105-89 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Davis is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign but is showing promise in the 2023 Summer League. He led the Wizards in scoring and was efficient from all three levels in Friday's victory. Davis will likely come off the bench in 2023-24 but will aim to spend more time in the NBA than he does in the G League this season.