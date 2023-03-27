Davis produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Raptors.

Davis spent most of the season with Capital City in the G League but has seen regular playing time recently, reaching the 15-minute mark in six of Washington's last eight contests. This was his best scoring effort of the season, and while Davis doesn't carry a lot of value in fantasy right now, he's certainly a player worth stashing or keeping close tabs on for the future in dynasty leagues.