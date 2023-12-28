Davis played six minutes and finished with zero points (0-1 FG) and one foul in Wednesday's 132-102 loss to the Raptors.

Davis was available for a second straight game after a prolonged absence due to a calf strain. He wasn't summoned from the bench Tuesday while the Wizards were more competitive in an eight-point loss to the Magic, but Davis received some garbage-time run in Wednesday's blowout. The second-year player out of Wisconsin looks as though he'll be outside of the rotation most nights while Washington has all of its key wing players at full health.