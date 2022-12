Davis had 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Davis has struggled to make a consistent impact in the G League despite being a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he had a good performance in this one. He needs to be more consistent on a game-to-game basis to have a shot at playing in the NBA sooner than later, though, and that hasn't happened yet.