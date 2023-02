Davis posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over Grand Rapids.

Davis was one of Capital City's best players in this win, and the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft continues to take steps in the right direction. It wouldn't be shocking if he starts seeing minutes at the NBA level sooner than later.