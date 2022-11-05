Davis will join G League Captial City on Saturday for the team's season opener.
Davis struggled throughout Summer League and the preseason and hasn't etched out a particularly large role early in his career, so the rookie will head to the G League in an attempt to iron things out. Depending on how things go, Davis could spend a decent amount of time with the Go-Go.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Sees garbage time minutes in loss•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Potential move to G League•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Buried on bench to begin season•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Avoids injury report•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Participates in practice Sunday•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Misses another practice•