Davis (hip) has appeared in two of the G League Capital City Go-Go's last three games, averaging 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22 minutes between the two contests.

Davis picked up a hip injury early last week, but it didn't result in a long-term absence. The rookie first-round pick isn't a part of Washington's rotation and is expected to continue seeing most of his opportunities with the Go-Go while he struggles to adjust to the professional game. Even in his four appearances against lower-caliber G League competition, Davis' averages of 10.0 points (on 33.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes don't inspire much confidence about his long-term outlook.