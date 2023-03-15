Davis finished Tuesday's 117-97 win over the Pistons with 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes.

The minute, point and rebound totals were all new career highs for Davis, who had largely been outside the Wizards' rotation for the first 54 games of his rookie season. While the team was without Kyle Kuzma (knee) on Tuesday, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. opted to get a look at the lottery pick out of Wisconsin, and Davis enjoyed some rare positive moments during his time on the court. Davis has often struggled with efficiency even against lesser G League competition this season, but he had built some confidence with the Capital City Go-Go prior to rejoining the NBA team, as he had averaged 18.3 points over his final six games with the affiliate. Kuzma could be back in action as soon as Friday in Cleveland, but Davis may have at least temporarily earned the final spot in Unseld's 10-man rotation.