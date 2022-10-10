Davis (knee) isn't listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Monday's preseason matchup against Washington.
Davis was sidelined for back-to-back practices due to a knee injury, but he was back in the mix Sunday and appears in line to suit up Monday. The rookie first-round pick figures to see an increased role to start his NBA career with Corey Kispert (ankle) expected to miss the beginning of the regular season.
