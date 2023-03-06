Davis delivered 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Davis has improved consistently as the season progresses, and the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has looked quite good in recent weeks. He has scored at least 17 points in four of his last five outings while reaching the 20-point mark twice in that span.