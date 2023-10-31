Watch Now:

Davis (elbow) recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 126-107 loss to the Celtics.

The 2022 lottery pick was cleared to make his season debut Monday after missing the Wizards' first two games while recovering from a left elbow sprain. Given that the Wizards aren't expected to vie for a playoff spot in 2023-24, Davis should get the opportunity to prove he belongs in the team's long-term nucleus after he struggled to distinguish himself as a rookie. However, Davis could struggle to earn a dramatic increase in playing time from what he received Monday while all of Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija are available to absorb minutes on the wing.

