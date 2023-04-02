Davis will join the first unit for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Davis will draw the first starting nod of his young NBA career, capitalizing on the absences of Monte Morris (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee). The 10th overall pick has enjoyed an expanded role over his last three appearances, averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over 27.2 minutes. However, he has shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch.