Davis will join the first unit for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Davis will draw the first starting nod of his young NBA career, capitalizing on the absences of Monte Morris (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee). The 10th overall pick has enjoyed an expanded role over his last three appearances, averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over 27.2 minutes. However, he has shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Excellent off bench in loss•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Hits double figures for first time•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Cleared to suit up•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Dealing with non-COVID illness•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Efficient from field in loss•