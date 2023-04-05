Davis posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 140-128 loss to Milwaukee.

Davis supplied the best game of his young NBA career. His 20-points marked a career high, fueled by a flurry of nice floaters and some solid shooting. It's a promising game from the reigning No.10 overall draft pick.