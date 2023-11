Davis hasn't received any playing time in three straight games.

Davis made his season debut Oct. 30 versus the Celtics after missing the first two games of the season due to an elbow injury. He appeared in five straight games, averaging 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes, but he hasn't seen any playing time since. Even with the Wizards reeling, there doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time for the 2022 lottery pick.