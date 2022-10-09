Davis (knee) returned to practice Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Davis was sidelined for practice Thursday and Friday due to a knee issue, and while the extent of Davis' production and the activity level of Sunday's practice remain unclear, it's a positive sign to see the rookie back in the mix. If fully healthy, Davis could see an increased workload to start the campaign with Corey Kispert (ankle) sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.
