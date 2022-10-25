Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday that Davis might be sent down to the Wizard's G League affiliate to get him more minutes while he is out their NBA rotation, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Davis has yet to play at all for the Wizards through three games this season. The 2022 No. 10 pick could benefit some time with the Capital City Go-Go to adjust to professional basketball.
