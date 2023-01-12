Davis (hip) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Knicks.
Davis continues to deal with a right hip strain. However, the rookie guard hasn't logged double-digit minutes in any of his 10 appearances this season, so his injury status is unlikely to affect Washington's rotation.
