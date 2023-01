Davis registered 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Friday's overtime win over Windy City.

The 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has not thrived at the G League level as many expected. He's averaging 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on the season while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 24.2 percent from three-point range.