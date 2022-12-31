Davis posted 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's win over Motor City.

Davis was expected to make a quick leap to the NBA after being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, but the guard has had problems adjusting to the G League and has rarely seen time with the Wizards. He's expected to remain with Capital City until further notice, and even his performances with the Go-Go have not been eye-popping by any means.