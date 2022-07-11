Davis finished Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Suns with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal.

After a rough debut Saturday night against Detroit (six points, 1-11 FG), Davis was able to bounce back with a more encouraging effort in what turned into a blowout win for Washington. Davis has plenty of upside as a scorer, rebounder and defender, but he'll likely be a fringe target in most fantasy leagues to begin the year. However, Davis should have a chance to earn a sizable role in Washington, so he could emerge as a decent points/rebounds/steals target if he's able to avoid some of the usual rookie-guard pitfalls.