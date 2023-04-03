Davis closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-109 loss to New York.

Davis got his first start of the season and turned in a career-high 16 points. The Wizards were without Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Bradley Beal (knee), Monte Morris (ankle) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle), allowing Davis to match his career-high in minutes. The rookie has topped 20 minutes in five of the last six games. With the Wizards all but out of the playoff picture, Davis could provide some value in the final week of the season.