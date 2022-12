Davis had 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists across 33 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Motor City.

Davis had many chances to play as a starter during the Showcase but was outplayed by Kris Dunn, so it makes sense to see him coming off the bench here. It remains to be seen if that'll be a permanent move or not, but Davis can use all the minutes he can get at the G League level, as he's still not ready to make the jump to the NBA.