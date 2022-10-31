Davis registered two points (1-3 FG) and one rebound over eight minutes during Sunday's 112-94 loss to the Celtics.

The 2022 first-round pick was a DNP-CD in the Wizards' first three games, but he's now seen limited action in each of the last three contests. He's been aided by the fact that all three of those games were blowouts, however. As of now, Davis appears to remain on the outskirts of the regular rotation, and the impending return of Corey Kispert (ankle) won't help his chances of earning a larger role. Last week, coach Wes Unseld Jr. intimated that Davis could end up spending time in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go.