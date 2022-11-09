The Wizards assigned Davis to the Capital City Go-Go of the G League on Wednesday.
Davis didn't play in Monday's game against the Hornets, despite being available. It is not a good sign for Davis' fantasy managers that he is not receiving playing time even with Bradley Beal (illness) out. The 2022 No. 10 pick should receive more opportunities to grow in the G League.
