The Wizards announced Davis will be out for 1-to-2 weeks after suffering a left elbow sprain at practice Monday.

Davis averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his first two preseason contests before going down with the injury. After a rough rookie campaign for the 2022 lottery selection, Davis might have found himself on the outside looking in for a rotation spot entering the 2023-24 campaign, and the elbow injury won't help his cause. Davis will miss the Wizards' remaining two preseason games and looks to be at high risk of sitting out the Oct. 25 season opener at Indiana.