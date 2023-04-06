Davis registered 20 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 loss to Atlanta.

Though he's mostly disappointed since being selected in the draft lottery this past summer, Davis is quietly bursting onto the scene down the stretch while the Wizards have been holding out the likes of Bradley Beal (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle). Since entering the starting five Sunday in New York, Davis has cleared 30 minutes in each of Washington's last three games and is averaging 18.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. With none of Beal, Kuzma or Porzingis looking especially likely to play again while Washington has little at stake over its final two regular-season games, Davis is shaping up as a strong streaming option Friday versus Miami and Sunday versus Houston.