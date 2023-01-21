Davis posted 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 104-101 win over Grand Rapids.

Davis found a way to score in double digits despite struggling with his shot, as he needed 15 field goals just to reach that plateau. The 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has a lot of work to do if he wants a shot in The Association, and he has been far from dominant in the G League, so he could remain with the Go-Go for most of the season.