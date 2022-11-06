Davis had 13 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's loss against Raptors 905.

There's no question Davis has all the tools to become a star in the league, but his first taste of action at the G League level didn't go so well. He struggled massively from the field, but Davis should adjust sooner than later and is expected to be one of Capital City's go-to players on offense as the season advances.