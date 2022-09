Davis posted four points (0-5 FG, 4-4 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 22 minutes in Friday's preseason contest with the Warriors in Japan.

Davis was unable to convert on any of his field goals Friday. However, he was able to be disruptive on defense and get to the free throw line. Ultimately, Davis will take time to adjust to the NBA and will likely come off the bench to start the season.