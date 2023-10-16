Davis will miss 1-2 weeks after suffering a left elbow sprain at practice Monday.
Despite the youth of Washington's roster, Davis hasn't carved out a relevant role in two preseason appearances. Marking a continuation of durability issues for the 2022 lottery pick, Davis could fall behind Ryan Rollins or Jared Butler.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Available for training camp•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Efficient in victory•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Leads Wizards in points•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Scores 16 points in another start•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Steps up with stars sidelined•