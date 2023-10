The Wizards exercised Davis' third-year team option Monday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Davis' rookie season with Washington was marred by nagging injuries and ineffectiveness, but the 21-year-old will be on the books through the 2024-25 campaign as he looks to prove he belongs in the Wizards' long-term plans. He missed the first two games of this season due to a left elbow sprain, but Davis has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics.