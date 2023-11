Coach Wes Unseld said Davis (elbow) will be available for Modnay's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Davis was listed as questionable due to a left elbow sprain, which he originally suffered in mid-October but resurfaced Sunday. Even though he'll be available, the second-year wing isn't guaranteed any playing time. Davis is averaging just 9.3 minutes per game across seven appearances this season.