Valanciunas will come off the bench in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.

With Alexandre Sarr (back) reclaiming his starting spot in the frontcourt alongside Justin Champagnie, Valanciunas will retreat to the bench. Over his last five outings (four starts), the big man has averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks across 23.6 minutes per game.