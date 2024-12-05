Valanciunas will come off the bench in Thursday's matchup against Dallas.
The Wizards will take a look at Marvin Bagley starting alongside Alex Sarr in the frontcourt, pushing Valanciunas to the bench. The veteran big man started in the Wizards' last two outings, during which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent from the field across 25.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Double-double in Tuesday's start•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Productive in spot start Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Moving to starting role Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Plays just 14 minutes•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Produces off bench Monday•
-
Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas: Logs third double-double Sunday•