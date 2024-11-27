Valanciunas recorded four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 127-108 loss to the Bulls.

Valanciunas' minutes continue to trend in the wrong direction, as he's now played 19 or fewer minutes in four straight contests. He's usually been very productive in limited minutes, but Tuesday's game was an outlier. He'll be a popular trade candidate going forward, and a change of scenery could provide a big boost to his fantasy appeal.