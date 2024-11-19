Valanciunas notched 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 18 minutes during Monday's 134-106 loss to the Knicks.

Alex Sarr continues to struggle on offense, but since the Wizards are going through a rebuilding process, there's not a realistic scenario in which Valanciunas will replace Sarr at center any time soon. The veteran big man is averaging 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in his last six outings off the bench, and he remains a decent option in most fantasy formats despite his bench role.